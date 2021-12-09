Senior U.S. defense official says boosting Taiwan's defenses is an 'urgent task'
- Country:
- United States
Bolstering Taiwan's self-defenses is an "urgent task" and an essential feature of deterring China, the Pentagon's top official for Asia said on Wednesday.
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner made the remarks in testimony at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
"In addition to the provision of defensive arms and services to Taiwan, the department remains committed to maintaining the capacity of the United States to resist the resort to force or other forms of coercion that may jeopardize the security of the people on Taiwan," Ratner said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- China
- Asia
- United States
- Defense
- Taiwan
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee
ALSO READ
It's not just Peng. China is cracking down on MeToo movement
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile
Key aide to Honduran leftist candidate says China policy still open
Biden invites 110 countries to virtual summit on democracy; China, Turkey missing from list
China "has the upper hand" as U.S. asks Beijing to release oil reserves - Global Times