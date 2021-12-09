Britain's trade minister Trevelyan invites U.S. counterpart to London in January

Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said on Wednesday she discussed with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo finding a path in early 2022 for the two countries to work on the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trevelyan also said in a statement she invited Raimondo to London in January.

