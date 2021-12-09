Left Menu

Britain's trade minister Trevelyan invites U.S. counterpart to London in January

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 05:11 IST
Britain's trade minister Trevelyan invites U.S. counterpart to London in January
  • Country:
  • United States

Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said on Wednesday she discussed with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo finding a path in early 2022 for the two countries to work on the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trevelyan also said in a statement she invited Raimondo to London in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021