Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

Canada's ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries' PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United States, the U.K. and other countries have enacted Africa-specific travel bans even as Omicron is detected in more than 50 countries around the world.

Finland's PM apologises for not isolating after night club photo surfaces

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologised to the public on Wednesday after a photo surfaced of her in a nightclub following the foreign minister testing positive for COVID-19. "I did wrong. I should have considered the situation more carefully," Marin said in a television interview by public broadcaster Yle on Wednesday night.

Biden says U.S. will not put troops in Ukraine, as tensions with Russia ease

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was "not on the table," as tension between Moscow and Washington eased slightly after a virtual summit this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would send ideas to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with Biden on Tuesday about the Ukraine crisis.

How new Western sanctions might target Russia

With tensions high between Moscow and Western powers, Russia faces the risk of new sanctions, possibly the severest yet, that would aim to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from attacking neighbouring Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border, raising fears of an invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Putin of "strong economic and other measures".

Australia deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC while on an official visit, his office said in a statement on Thursday. The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the statement said.

Johnson imposes COVID-19 'Plan B' in England to contain Omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England on Wednesday, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Undermined by accusations that his staff partied at Downing Street during a Christmas lockdown last year, Johnson said Omicron was spreading rapidly and he had no choice but to move to "Plan B" while a vaccine booster programme rolls out.

Burkina Faso president fires PM amid security crisis

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore fired his prime minister on Wednesday amid an escalating security crisis that has killed thousands and led to street protests calling for his ouster. Burkina Faso, one of West Africa's poorest nations, has been beset by attacks carried out by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State since 2016, killing civilians and forcing more than 1 million people to flee.

Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 11 after charred remains found

Myanmar soldiers have been accused of rounding up 11 people in a village in a central area of the strife-torn country before shooting them and setting fire to their bodies, according to residents in the area and media reports. The charred remains were found in a village in Sagaing, an area that has seen fierce fighting between security forces and militia set up by opponents of military rule since a Feb. 1 coup, said residents, who said some of the victims were still alive when burned.

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and launching his three-way coalition that has pledged to boost green investment and strengthen European integration. Scholz, 63, who over the past four years served as vice chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel, won a majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.

UNICEF warns of malnutrition and disease risk for migrant children in Mexican camp

Thousands of migrant children and adolescents living in a makeshift camp in southern Mexico are at risk of malnutrition, disease and potentially being separated from their families, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday. Camping outside a soccer stadium in the southern city of Tapachula, thousands of migrants including many children are awaiting responses to their requests for asylum or humanitarian visas.

