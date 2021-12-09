U.S. House passes measure clamping down on products from China's Xinjiang region
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 05:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, as Washington continues its pushback against Beijing's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.
The House backed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" by an overwhelming 428-1. To become law, it must also pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Joe Biden
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- Xinjiang
- House
- Washington
- Beijing
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office -Washington Post
Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office -source
FEATURE-Empty houses litter Nigeria's cities despite housing crisis
Construction of 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY (U) approved
Construction of 3.61 lakh houses approved under PMAY(U)