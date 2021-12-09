Left Menu

Philippines' Supreme Court says parts of anti-terror law unconstitutional

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-12-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 08:44 IST
Philippines' Supreme Court says parts of anti-terror law unconstitutional
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines' Supreme Court said on Thursday parts of the country's anti-terrorism law passed last year were unconstitutional.

The controversial law, signed by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in July, 2020, has drawn concern from lawyers and human rights activists who fear it could be used to suppress free speech and harass opponents of the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021