Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:27 IST
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health," the Prime Minister tweeted this morning.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today. Taking to Twitter, the minister wished her good health and long life. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi turned 75 today. However, the Congress leader has appealed to party workers not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, informed party sources.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year also to extend support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws (now repealed) and because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021