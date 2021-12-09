Left Menu

Bihar Assembly to train personal aides of lawmakers on legislative business: Speaker

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2021
In a first, the Bihar Assembly has decided to organize a training session for the personal assistants of elected representatives, who do not participate much in legislative business, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said. The aim of the exercise is to assist lawmakers in raising questions via the online mode. During the program, the personal assistants will be trained on accessing the online mechanism of the assembly, Sinha told PTI.

The training session, to be held in January, is being organized for the first time in the history of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he said, adding, it is a move towards digitization of the legislative process.

"We will also organize a similar session for elected representatives whose participation is less," Sinha said.

The Speaker also emphasized the importance of the Question Hour in the assembly for lawmakers who do not participate in it.

He added that noted constitutional experts of the country will soon be invited to speak on the legislative business.

