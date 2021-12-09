Left Menu

PM Modi meets top ministers in Parliament to discuss issues, govt strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers on Thursday to discuss various issues and government strategy, earlier today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:14 IST
PM Modi meets top ministers in Parliament to discuss issues, govt strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers on Thursday to discuss various issues and government strategy, earlier today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and other ministers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021