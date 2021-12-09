Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
Rawat, who was the country's first chief of defence staff, would be laid to rest with full military honours, Singh told lawmakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Bipin Rawat
- Singh
- Indian
- New Delhi
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi, Akhilesh share 'Jinnahvadi' mindset, says BJP leader Anila Singh
Repealing of three farm laws approved by Union Cabinet, claims Captain Amarinder Singh
Rajnath Singh calls to strengthen architecture to prevent future disasters
Vishvendra Singh sworn in as Tourism Minister in Rajasthan government
IPS officer Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh