Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:18 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Rawat, who was the country's first chief of defence staff, would be laid to rest with full military honours, Singh told lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

