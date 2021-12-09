Rajnath says inquiry started into helicopter crash that killed CDC Rawat, 12 others

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and that their bodies will be brought to the national capital in the evening.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Singh said that Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital.

