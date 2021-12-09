4 militants surrender before BSF in Tripura

Four insurgents, including a cadre of a Manipur-based outfit, surrendered before BSF authorities in Unakoti district, officials said on Thursday.

The militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and Kanglei Yawolkanna Lup (KYL), laid down arms at BSF Sector Headquarters in Panisagar, they said. Border Security Force sources said one of the NLFT insurgents, who surrendered, has confessed that he along with another militant was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel during an encounter in Dhalai district's Ganganagar area on August 3, 2021. "He has been handed over to police for further investigation," a senior BSF official said.

