25 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

In an administrative reshuffle, 25 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have been transferred.

The department of personnel issued the transfer order late Wednesday night.

Five officers –Laxmikant Balot, Mahendra Kumar Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Sanjay Sharma and Rakesh Kumar---have been given a new posting as special assistant to ministers while Matadeen Sharma was made the new excise officer in Jaipur.

