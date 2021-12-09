Left Menu

UK's Javid says: I understand the anger over lockdown party video

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:52 IST
UK's Javid says: I understand the anger over lockdown party video
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health minister Sajid Javid on Thursday said that he understood public anger over a video appearing to show Downing Street staff joking about having a party during COVID-19 lockdown last year.

"I'm pleased the prime minister has asked for an investigation and I can see also why so many people would have been upset by that video," Javid told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021