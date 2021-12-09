UK's Javid says: I understand the anger over lockdown party video
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British health minister Sajid Javid on Thursday said that he understood public anger over a video appearing to show Downing Street staff joking about having a party during COVID-19 lockdown last year.
"I'm pleased the prime minister has asked for an investigation and I can see also why so many people would have been upset by that video," Javid told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javid
- British
- Sajid Javid
- Sky News
Advertisement