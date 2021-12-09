Left Menu

Minor blast reported in Delhi's Rohini Court

A minor 'suspicious' blast occurred inside courtroom number 102 of Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, said the fire officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:11 IST
Minor blast reported in Delhi's Rohini Court
Visual from the Rohini Court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor 'suspicious' blast occurred inside courtroom number 102 of Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, said the fire officials. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, as per the officials.

The reason behind the blast will only be ascertained only after investigation, said the officials. Proceedings in the court have been suspended.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

