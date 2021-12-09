Left Menu

Elgar Parishad case: Accused Sudha Bharadwaj released from jail

On Wednesday, the special NIA court directed Bharadwaj to be released on bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.Following the completion of formalities, Bharadwaj walked out of the Byculla womens prison on Thursday afternoon.As she sat in a waiting car, Bharadwaj waved out at media persons waiting outside the jail.Bharadwaj was arrested in August 2018 under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA.

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Thursday released from a prison here on bail, after spending three years in jail.

Bharadwaj was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court on December 1. The HC had then directed a special NIA court to decide on the conditions to be imposed on her. On Wednesday, the special NIA court directed Bharadwaj to be released on bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Following the completion of formalities, Bharadwaj walked out of the Byculla women's prison on Thursday afternoon.

As she sat in a waiting car, Bharadwaj waved out at media persons waiting outside the jail.

Bharadwaj was arrested in August 2018 under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

