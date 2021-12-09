Left Menu

French warplanes tracked by Russian fighters over Black Sea -French army

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:54 IST
  • France

Two French warplanes and a refueling aircraft were being tracked on Thursday by two Russian fighter jets in international air space over the Black Sea, the second such interaction this week, the French army said on Thursday.

The French planes are carrying out a NATO observation mission and the Russian planes were not impacting the French mission, Armed Forces Spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni told Reuters.

