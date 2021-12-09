Left Menu

France in favour of a common EU stance on Beijing Olympics - Le Drian

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 14:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday there was a need for a common European stand on the issue of a diplomatic boycott of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Le Drian, who held a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Paris, spoke shortly after the French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said France would not join the boycott initiated by the United States.

