IAF officer from Odisha's Talcher among 13 killed in Coonoor crash

Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Rana Pratap Das, a native of Odisha's Talcher, was among the 13 people killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, his family said on Thursday.

JWO Das, a resident of Krushnachandrapur village in Talcher in Angul district, was serving the IAF for the last 12 years, they said.

The helicopter crash in a wooded and hilly area near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, and 12 others.

''My brother-in-law Rana Pratap Das lost his life in the tragic helicopter crash,'' said Sankalp Das.

JWO Das is survived by his parents, wife and a son. His parents live in the Krushnachandrapur village and are cardiac patients.

He was a student of Nilakanteswar Bidyapitha College in South Balanda in Talcher, his family said.