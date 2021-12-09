Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 14:36 IST
U.S. moves to tighten Iran sanctions enforcement as nuclear talks stall - WSJ
The Biden administration is moving to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran and send a top-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing senior U.S. officials.

The delegation, which will include the head of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, will warn private firms and banks in the UAE that they "face extreme risk" if sanctioned trade continues the newspaper said.

