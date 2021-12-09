Left Menu

Eritrea has not started vaccinating against COVID, says Africa CDC

09-12-2021
Eritrea has yet to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.

"Eritrea is the only country now that has not joined the family of 55 member states (of the African Union) that are moving forward with vaccination, but we are not giving up," John Nkengasong told an online media briefing.

