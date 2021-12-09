Iraq security adviser says international coalition ends combat mission; no U.S. confirmation

Iraq's national security adviser Qasim al-Araji said on Thursday the U.S-led international coalition has ended its combat mission in Iraq and withdrawn from the country, according to the state news agency INA.

Coalition forces will continue only in a training and development capacity, he added. There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition which had deployed in Iraq to fight Islamic State militants.

