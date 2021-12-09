Left Menu

Travel bans on African countries likely to affect COVID supplies, says CDC

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:26 IST
Travel bans on African countries likely to affect COVID supplies, says CDC
Travel bans imposed on African countries are likely to affect supplies of materials needed for the fight against COVID-19 to the continent, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

Nkengasong also said during an online media briefing that his organisation was not recommending blanket booster shots in Africa, but anyone who was offered a booster should be elderly or immunocompromised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

