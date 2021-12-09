Left Menu

A video of the IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter flying over Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu has surfaced that seemingly shows the final moments of the chopper before it crashed claiming the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat.

ANI | Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:31 IST
Chopper crash: Video showing final moments of helicopter carrying CDS Rawat surfaces
IAF helicopter flying over Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. (Photo source: Locals present near accident spot). Image Credit: ANI
A video of the IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter flying over Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu has surfaced that seemingly shows the final moments of the chopper before it crashed claiming the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat. The video, shot by locals, captured the flying helicopter disappearing into the mist within seconds.

People can be seen walking on a deserted railway track to spot the chopper. A change in the sound of the helicopter flying overhead can be heard as people look at each other. Someone asked, "What happened? Did it crash?" to which another seemingly replied "Yes."

As can be seen in the video, the weather was apparently cloudy. The helicopter, which took off from Sulur airbase at 11:48 am, lost contact with the control room at around 12.08 pm.

General Rawat was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed. General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew lost their lives in the accident.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary visited the crash site today. Tamil Nadu's forensic science department team also visited the site today.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

