Left Menu

Residents of CDS Rawat's native village Bhamorikhal mourn his loss

Residents of Bhamorikhal, the native village of CDS General Bipin Rawat in Pauri Garhwal district, mourned his demise in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

ANI | Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:34 IST
Residents of CDS Rawat's native village Bhamorikhal mourn his loss
People of Bhamorikhal, native village of Gen Bipin Rawat, mourn his loss (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Bhamorikhal, the native village of CDS General Bipin Rawat in Pauri Garhwal district, mourned his demise in a chopper crash on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, uncle of General Rawat, Bharat Singh Rawat said that the General had great affection for his family and this place.

"It is a painful incident. He had great affection for this place. He used to visit here during childhood and also after he became General in the Army. He had said he would visit again. It is a great loss not just for us as a family but also for the whole nation," he said. Bharat Singh Rawat told ANI that he would visit Gen Rawat's residence in New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, the mortal remains of those killed in the military chopper crash on Wednesday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed. The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021