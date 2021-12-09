Left Menu

Iraqi official says U.S.-led troops end combat mission, as planned

The Western officials say that most of those forces have been operating only in a training and advising role for some time. The U.S.-led military mission focuses on countering the remnants of Islamic State.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:41 IST
Iraqi official says U.S.-led troops end combat mission, as planned
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's national security adviser said on Thursday that U.S.-led forces had ended their combat mission in Iraq, a move that transfers all remaining troops into a training and advising role.

Qasim al-Aaraji said on Twitter that the combat mission had ended on schedule ahead of the end of the year and that combat troops were to withdraw. U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement in July to formally end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

Western security and diplomatic officials say that calling the shift a withdrawal is misleading because it changes little in terms of the number of forces based in Iraq. The U.S. has kept around 2,500 troops in Iraq since 2020. The Western officials say that most of those forces have been operating only in a training and advising role for some time.

The U.S.-led military mission focuses on countering the remnants of Islamic State. It began its mission in 2014 as part of an international effort to defeat the extremist group which had taken over vast areas of Iraq and Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021