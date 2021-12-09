Left Menu

EU's 'roam like at home' system is extended for a decade

Previously, using mobile phones while travelling could add big and unexpected costs to a trip because EU citizens had to pay hefty costs to use roaming facilities.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:59 IST
EU's 'roam like at home' system is extended for a decade
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union reached a political agreement Thursday to extend cuts to costly mobile-phone roaming costs in the bloc for another decade, affecting travel for tens of millions of EU citizens. The deal will allow EU consumers to continue to make mobile calls, send text messages and use the internet in other countries within the 27-nation bloc at the same cost as they do from home.

The "Roam Like at Home" system has been in use since 2017 but was to expire ahead of next year's summer holidays if there had been no new agreement. Previously, using mobile phones while travelling could add big and unexpected costs to a trip because EU citizens had to pay hefty costs to use roaming facilities. Negotiators from the member states and the EU parliament reached the provisional deal that now still has to be rubber-stamped by both institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021