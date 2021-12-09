Russia says embassy row with U.S. at serious impasse - RIA

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that a row with the United States over diplomatic staffing at their respective embassies was at a serious impasse that was almost impossible to overcome due to Washington's stance, the RIA news agency reported.

The U.S. and Russian embassies have been under staffing pressure amid tit-for-tat expulsions and other restrictions imposed as bilateral relations have fallen to their lowest since the end of the Cold War.

