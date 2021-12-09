Bombay HC seeks Maha govt's reply to plea challenging ordinance to increase BMC's ward strength

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its reply on a writ petition challenging a recent ordinance approved by the state cabinet to increase the ward strength of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ahead of the civic polls scheduled early next year.

A bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja directed the state government to file a short affidavit in response to the plea by December 21.

The bench also issued a notice to the Election Commission of India, which is also a respondent party besides the state government in the plea filed by BJP corporator Abhijit Samant and one Rajeshree Shirwadkar.

The plea challenges the state's ordinance issued on November 30 this year, amending the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to increase the number of municipal wards in the city from 227 to 236.

The plea claimed that the said ordinance was mala fide, illegal and arbitrary, and was issued ahead of the BMC elections scheduled for next year to benefit a certain political party.

While the state government has maintained that the said change was brought about to ensure that the total number of seats in various municipal corporations and municipal councils were commensurate with the population increase in the respective areas, the plea claims that the state did not have requisite data to make the change.

The petitioners informed the High Court that the state government had used data of the 2011 census to increase the number of municipal wards in the city. The 2011 census showed that the city's population had risen by 3.87 per cent. However, the state government did not increase the number of corporators in 2011 and the current composition of the civic body has not been changed since 2001, the plea claimed.

The petitioners have stated that in 2016, the state election commission had used the 2011 census to draw boundaries, reserve some of the existing wards for backward classes, scheduled tribes etc., but did not change the number of wards for the 2017 municipal elections.

Since the 2011 census statistics were already used for the 2017 elections and the number of wards was not changed at the time, they must now only be changed using data from the next census, the plea stated. The petitioners urged the Hight Court to issue an interim stay on the implementation of the ordinance till their plea was heard finally by the court.

The bench, however, refused to pass any orders to impose an interim stay at the present stage. It directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to take instructions on the matter and ensure that the state government filed a short affidavit in reply clarifying its stand.

