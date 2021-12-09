Govt refrains to comment on SC notice regarding Uniform Civil Code

The government on Thursday refrained to comment on a Supreme Court notice issued to it on a petition which had sought directions to the respondents to take steps to remove anomalies on the grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony, saying the issue is sub-judice. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government has taken note of the observation made by the Supreme Court with regard to ''enacting uniform civil code'' for all religion to bring uniformity in case of divorce and maintenance, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the matter is pending with the top court.

In a written reply, Rijiju said the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Union of India in a writ petition, wherein the petitioner has prayed for directions to the respondents to take steps to remove anomalies on the grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony and also for directions to the Law Commission to examine and suggest uniform grounds of divorce, maintenance and alimony within three months in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 of the Constitution and international conventions.

''The matter is sub-judice,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)