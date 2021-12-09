Left Menu

Ukraine knows how to attract investors while repelling Russia, minister says

"Ukraine proved over these seven years that we know how to do magic: how to fight a war and how to develop; how to repel hybrid aggressive acts of Russia and how to do reforms and develop trade and attract investments," Kuleba said. Ukraine, the European Union and NATO have all expressed worries in recent weeks that the build-up of Russian troops could mean Moscow is gearing up for another incursion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has proved over the last seven years that it knows how to attract investors at the same time as repelling Russian aggression, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Ukrainian investment roadshow in London, Kuleba addressed growing worries that Russia could stage a new invasion in the coming months after massing troops near the border, having seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. "Ukraine proved over these seven years that we know how to do magic: how to fight a war and how to develop; how to repel hybrid aggressive acts of Russia and how to do reforms and develop trade and attract investments," Kuleba said.

Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO have all expressed worries in recent weeks that the build-up of Russian troops could mean Moscow is gearing up for another incursion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the West would impose strong sanctions on Moscow if there was such a move, though he has also said there are no plans to send U.S. troops to help defend Ukraine.

"Tanks are there, this is the fact. You cannot neglect it," Kuleba said. "We know how to fight. We do not need foreign troops fighting for us. But we will appreciate anything that can strengthen our army in terms of military supplies."

