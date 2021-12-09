Left Menu

Atharva's unbeaten 164 blows away Andhra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:34 IST
Opener Atharva Taide smashed a scintillating 123-ball 164 as Vidarbha scripted a successful chase for a thrilling two-wicket win over Andra Pradesh in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, Vidarbha restricted Andhra to 287 for 8 and then returned to overhaul the target in just 41.4 overs.

Atharva made a mockery of the chase as he blasted 15 boundaries and five sixes during his whirlwind unbeaten knock. The 21-year-old was ably supported by Ganesh Satish (43) and Yash Rathod (44 not out), who also took three wickets in the match.

For Andhra, CR Gnaneshwar (93) was the top-scorer, while Ambati Rayudu (53) and Pinninti Tapaswi (45) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Earlier, Thakur (3/74) and Aditya Sarwate (3/45) picked three wickets each, while Aditya Thakare took two to restrict Andhra to a competitive score.

For Andhra, Cheepurapalli Stephen (1/46) and Harishankar Reddy (1/23) managed to take one wicket each but it wasn't enough to stop a marauding Atharva, who made it a one-sided contest with his power-hitting.

In other matches, Himachal Pradesh dished out an allround show to register a 63-run win over Jammu and Kashmir at Dadoji Konddev stadium, while Odisha eked out a three-wicket win over Gujarat at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Brief Scores: AP 287 for 8 in 50 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 93; A Sarwate 3/45) lose to Vidarbha 288 for 2 in 41.4 overs (A Taide 164 not out; H Reddy 1/23).

HP 250 for 8 in 50 overs (A Vasisht 51, A Kumar 49, Rishi Dhawan 44; Rasool 3/37) beat JK 187 allout in 42.3 overs (Ian Dev Singh 36; R Dhawan 3/44).

Gujarat 224 for 9 in 50 overs (Kathan Patel 130 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 2/32) lose to Odisha 225 for 7 in 49.5 overs (Abhishek Raut 60 not out; Siddharth Desai 3/30). PTI ATK BS BS

