Left Menu

Sabarimala pilgrims die in freak road accident in Kerala

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:53 IST
Sabarimala pilgrims die in freak road accident in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Sabarimala pilgrims died in a freak accident on Thursday at Peruvanthanam near here while assessing damage suffered by their vehicle from another incident, police said.

The incident occurred when the duo was assessing the damage sustained by their tempo traveler van, which was involved in a minor accident near here, they said.

As they were looking at the damage done, another speeding vehicle hit their vehicle from the rear side, which then hit them. Both of them were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021