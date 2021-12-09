Left Menu

Kerala HC terms as 'atrocious' language in Malayalam mystery horror film 'Churuli'

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Kerala High Court on Thursday termed as ''atrocious'' the language used in Malayalam mystery horror film 'Churuli' which was released via OTT platform Sony LIV on November 19.

The high court was hearing a plea by a lawyer seeking removal of the movie from the Over The Top (OTT) platform ''as expeditiously as possible'' for the reason that there is an ''overdose of foul language'' in the film.

After going through the visuals of the movie, Justice N Nagaresh was of the view that the language used was ''atrocious'', advocate C A Anoop, who represented the petitioner, said.

The court issued notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Sony PIctures, producers Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose as well as Joju George and Jaffor Idukki, seeking their responses to the petition.

The plea has been moved by 50-year-old Thirssur-based lawyer, Peggy Fen, who has contended that the film ''uses filthy words lavishly without any curtain which outrages the modesty of women and children''.

''It contains obscene and filthy language which is opposed to public morality and tranquility. It seems that the filmmakers used such language deliberately with the intention to get more attention to the movie,'' the plea has claimed.

It has also contended that the movie did not adhere to censor board rules and regulations and did not display any statutory warning on the screen when showing characters using alcohol or smoking as is mandatory under the law.

Advocate Anoop said that even the lawyer for the censor board conceded in the court that the OTT version was not the one which was certified by the CBFC.

