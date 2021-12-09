Left Menu

Man held for carrying pistol, bullet at metro station in Noida

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:03 IST
Man held for carrying pistol, bullet at metro station in Noida
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a Delhi Metro station in neighbouring Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted during security check at the Electronic City station around 11.50 am.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the pistol and bullet.

The man, who is a truck driver, was handed over to the Noida police for investigation, they said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021