Man held for carrying pistol, bullet at metro station in Noida
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a Delhi Metro station in neighbouring Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet in his luggage, officials said.
The passenger, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted during security check at the Electronic City station around 11.50 am.
Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the pistol and bullet.
The man, who is a truck driver, was handed over to the Noida police for investigation, they said.
The CISF is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Industrial Security Force
- Uttar
- CISF
- Delhi
- Noida
- Electronic City
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
Airfare from Noida International Airport may be cheaper than Delhi's IGI: Uttar Pradesh Govt
CISF to get enhanced responsibility in Civil Aviation; 3,000 additional deployments in coming days
Uttarakhand CM distributes compensation to girl students who lost parents to COVID-19
TRIFED launches 7 new GI tagged products from Uttarakhand