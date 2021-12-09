Delhi: White powder substance, batteries recovered from Rohini court blast site

Police recovered white powder substance, wires and batteries from the Rohini Court blast site, informed the Police.

The low-intensity blast was reported inside courtroom number 102 of court on Thursday morning.

The blast occurred inside a laptop bag, and the explosion was of low intensity, added the police.The injured person had been identified as Rajeev and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining the bag, added the police. The spot has been cordoned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)