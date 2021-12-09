Left Menu

Delhi: White powder substance, batteries recovered from Rohini court blast site

Police recovered white powder substance, wires and batteries from the Rohini Court blast site, informed the Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:07 IST
A visual from Delhi's Rohini Court. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The low-intensity blast was reported inside courtroom number 102 of court on Thursday morning.

The blast occurred inside a laptop bag, and the explosion was of low intensity, added the police.The injured person had been identified as Rajeev and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining the bag, added the police. The spot has been cordoned. (ANI)

