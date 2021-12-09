AP govt reverses decision on women police

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it was withdrawing its order designating the 'Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi\Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi' as 'Mahila Police', treating them as equal to lady constables.

The dress code imposed on the women functionaries was also being withdrawn, the government pleader told the High Court.

The GP said the government was working out modalities on utilising the services of the women functionaries in the village and ward secretariats.

He said a detailed affidavit would be filed in this regard, following which the court adjourned the hearing for a week.

The GP came up with the submissions during a hearing into a petition filed against the GO issued on June 23 this year, claiming that it was 'illegal' as it violated the police recruitment procedure.

The state government allegedly overruled the objections raised by the Director General of Police and issued the controversial GO, designating the 'Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi\Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi' as 'Mahila Police', treating them as equal to lady constables.

Close to 15,000 women were appointed by the district Collectors in the village and ward secretariats that were newly created by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in July 2019 and called women protection secretaries (WPS).

Apart from duties related to the Home Department, the women protection secretaries were also assigned the responsibilities of Women Development and Child Welfare Department and Anganwadi services.

The government framed the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi\Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, to govern the WPS.

However, Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued orders on June 23 designating the women protection secretaries as 'Mahila Police' by amending the Service Rules issued in 2019.

As they were not recruited in the proper police process and imparted the mandatory 10-month training, state DGP D G Sawang is said to have objected to their being designated as women police.

In fact, the women functionaries too did not show interest in being designated as Mahila Police and absorbed into the police department.

A new sub-rule has now been incorporated, stating that the "Mahila Police will be given required training as in vogue." A set of new clauses were also incorporated in the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi\Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, stating that the Mahila Police would be given the same uniform as lady constables, same authorities and power under different Acts that have been given to constables.

"Mahila Police will be the representative of the nearest police station for the village. Additional Head Constable posts will be created for promotional posts for Mahila Police," Vishwajeet said in the order.

The Principal Secretary said necessary modification would be made in the existing Act/new Act in this connection.

The said modification in the Act was not made but the government has now decided to go back on its decision and withdraw the GO.

