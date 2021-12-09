Left Menu

Over 15 cr Antodaya cardholders to get double ration under UP Govt's "biggest campaign" set to begin from December 12

Uttar Pradesh government is set to begin its "Maha Abhiyan" of free ration distribution, other than the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), from December 12, Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Government is set to begin its "Maha Abhiyan" of free ration distribution, other than the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), from December 12, Sunday. As per a statement issued by the state government, under the campaign, more than 15 crore ration cardholders will be given double ration, free of cost.

Terming it as the "biggest ration distribution campaign ever in the country", the state government said, "Antyodaya and eligible domestic ration cardholders will get the direct benefit of the government scheme." "Under the scheme, the double ration is to be distributed to Antyodaya ration cardholders and eligible families. There are about 1,30,07,969 units under Antyodaya Anna Yojana and 13,41,77,983 units of eligible domestic cardholders in the state," read the release.

MPs and MLAs have been instructed to monitor the campaign, which is a big support to the poor, labourers and farmers in the state. Notably, on the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi.

"Since then 10 kg ration is being given free every month to the eligible cardholders of UP," the state government said. "The UP government is also giving free wheat and rice twice a month to the ration cardholders. Pulses, edible oil and salt are also being given free of cost from ration shops," it added.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

