Two Lithuanian ministers offer to resign over Belarus potash deal

Two Lithuanian ministers on Thursday offered their resignations over a decision to keep transporting potash from Belarus, the landlocked country's main hard currency earner, to a Lithuanian port for export despite pending U.S. sanctions against Minsk. The foreign and transport ministries were notified by state-owned Lithuanian Railways that it was paid in advance to transport potash after U.S. sanctions kick in against producer Belaruskali on Dec. 8, railways CEO Mantas Bartuska said.

Belarus uses Lithuania's Baltic port of Klaipeda to export potash from state-owned Belaruskali, one of the largest potash producers in the world. Prime Minister Ingrid Simonyte said was made aware of the advance payment to Belaruskali on Monday and had demanded its immediate return.

"The United States is a strategic partner of Lithuania, and the (sanctions) decision is intended to lessen the financial comfort of autocratic regimes, which we agree with," she said earlier. Bartuska, speaking to parliament on Thursday, said Lithuanian Railways tried to return the payment but failed as banks would no longer process transactions with Minsk as a result of the sanctions imposed over rights abuses in Belarus.

He said Belarus had sent the payment in the second half of November, before most banks began refusing to deal with Belaruskali. The payment will cover transport of potash through December and into January, he said. "The money just appeared... Since the services are paid for, we have to fulfil the contract."

Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis, who also heads the ruling coalition party and is one of the two ministers who offered to resign, condemned the potash transport decision, saying: "I understand the reputational harm to Lithuania." Simonyte told reporters she would decide by early next week whether to accept the resignations of Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis.

"This is not about judicial responsibility but about their responsibility as politicians. I will assess this as a politician," Simonyte said.

