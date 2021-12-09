Left Menu

Case against Anil Deshmukh is baseless, claims Maha NCP chief

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:48 IST
Case against Anil Deshmukh is baseless, claims Maha NCP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he expects that his party colleague Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will be released soon as there is no evidence against him.

Patil, who is also a minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government, was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport.

''We are expecting that Anil Deshmukh will come out soon from custody. Central agencies are trying to keep him in custody without any reason,'' the NCP leader said.

The allegations against Deshmukh, a former state home minister, are baseless, Patil claimed.

Deshmukh is in judicial custody after the ED arrested him in a money laundering case, alleging that money collected on his behalf by (now dismissed) police officer Sachin Waze from bars and restaurants was channelized into education trusts controlled by Deshmukh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021