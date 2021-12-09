Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine - media

A French court on Thursday handed a roadside spectator who caused a huge crash on the first stage of the Tour de France last June a 1,200 euro fine, several French media reported. She was also ordered to pay one symbolic euro to France's professional cyclist association, the reports said.

The French woman, who has not been named, sent one cyclist tumbling to the ground, with dozens more falling as they rode into him, in a scene that grabbed global headlines. The woman, who turned herself in some days later, had been holding up a cardboard sign towards a television camera, while facing away from the oncoming cyclists.

Prosecutors had called for a four-month suspended jail sentence.

