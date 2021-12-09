Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq -ministry
Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding six of the militants were "neutralised". "Neutralised" is commonly used to mean killed. Turkey's operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding six of the militants were "neutralised". "Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the ministry said. "Neutralised" is commonly used to mean killed.
Turkey's operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Iraq
- Turkey
- Kurdish
- Turkish
- European Union
ALSO READ
India will be close partner of new govt in Iraq to achieve economic recovery, stability: Secy Bhattacharyya
Biden invites 110 countries to virtual summit on democracy; China, Turkey missing from list
WFP welcomes life-saving assistance from US to displaced families in Iraq
Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown
Soccer-Advocaat quits after three months as Iraq coach