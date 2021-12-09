Left Menu

Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions in one region - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:20 IST
Armenia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijan had begun intensively shelling its military positions in Armenia's Gegharkunik province, the TASS news agency reported.

Azerbaijan said earlier on Thursday that one of its soldiers had been killed on the border with Armenia in what it described as an Armenian "provocation".

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border on Nov. 16 after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

