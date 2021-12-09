CDS Gen Rawat had survived chopper crash in Nagaland six years ago

India's first Chief of Defence Staff and longest-serving four-star officer General Bipin Rawat, who died on Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, had a narrow escape six years ago when his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Nagaland in February 2015. The incident happened during his tenure as General Officer Commanding of Dimapur-based 3 Corps.

General Rawat and three army personnel had suffered minor injuries when their helicopter crashed seconds after taking off from Rabgapahar helipad in Dimapur district on February 3, 2015. The chopper crashed after its engine stalled soon after the takeoff at a height of about 20 feet off the ground.

CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed in Delhi on Friday with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

The mortal remains were today brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. People paid floral tributes to Gen Rawat and others who died in the tragic incident. The government has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident which will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Both Houses of Parliament observed two-minutes silence to pay respect to Gen Rawat and others who died in the crash. According to the sources, the black box of the chopper has been recovered. A team of the state's Forensic Science Department also visited the crash site.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is undergoing treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

