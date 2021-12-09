Left Menu

North Carolina woman sentenced to identity theft, mail fraud

The news release says Rouna also applied for unemployment benefits in the identity of the victim for 2,934.In October 2020, state and federal authorities identified a scheme in which multiple people assumed identities and committed various crimes. Rouna is the fourth defendant to be prosecuted based on similar schemes to illegally access NCDMV computers.

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:39 IST
North Carolina woman sentenced to identity theft, mail fraud
  • Country:
  • United States

A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for impersonating two people by illegally accessing a state agency's computers, according to a federal prosecutor's office.

In August, Melanie Alecia Ruona, 34, of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to two counts of a six-count indictment charging her with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In addition to the 28-month sentence she received on Wednesday, Ruona was given two years supervised release and ordered to pay $7,005 in restitution.

Court documents and information presented in court showed Ruona and others worked a scheme to illegally access N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles computers and steal identities.

Two identities were stolen, according to prosecutors. Rouna used one of them to open a credit account at a department store and purchased $4,000 in goods. The news release says Rouna also applied for unemployment benefits in the identity of the victim for $2,934.

In October 2020, state and federal authorities identified a scheme in which multiple people assumed identities and committed various crimes. Rouna is the fourth defendant to be prosecuted based on similar schemes to illegally access NCDMV computers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021