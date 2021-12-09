Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:40 IST
7.29 lakh gig workers registered on e-shram portal
As many as 7,29,447 gig workers are registered in the country on the e-shram portal, a national database for unorganised workforce, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

According to the Code on Social Security, a gig worker is a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship.

''As per the e-shram portal, the number of gig workers registered in the country as on December 2, 2021 is 7,29,447,'' Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister told the House that for the first time, the definition of ‘gig worker’ or ‘platform worker’ has been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The government launched the e-shram portal on August 26, 2021. The portal allows a person to register himself or herself on self declaration basis.

The minister also said no scheme for gig workers has been finalised as the provisions under the Code relating to gig or platform workers have not come into force.

However, he stated that there is a provision in the Code on Social Security, 2020 to set up a social security fund and to formulate schemes for unorganised sector workers including gig and platform workers.

