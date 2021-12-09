Left Menu

UP: BJP MLA jailed for 5 years for using fake mark sheet

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:47 IST
UP: BJP MLA jailed for 5 years for using fake mark sheet
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, has been disqualified from the membership of the UP Assembly following his conviction in a 28-year-old case, Vidhan Sabha secretariat said here on Thursday.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

According to a notification issued by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary, Gosaiganj seat will be considered vacated from October 18, 2021.

Special Judge Puja Singh of MP/MLA court Ayodhya had delivered the verdict on October 18 after which Tiwari was taken in custody and sent to jail.

The court had also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

A case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, accusing him of using a fake mark sheet to get admission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021