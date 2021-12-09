Left Menu

Delhi court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in Jamia violence case

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in connection with violence in Jamia on December 13 and 14 in 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:55 IST
A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in connection with violence in Jamia on December 13 and 14 in 2019. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Saket Court granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in FIR No. 296/19 Police Station Jamia Nagar.

"Considering the nature of the offence, and the fact that he was not arrested during the investigation, the application is allowed," Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said. The court asked him to furnish a bail bond in the sum of Rs 25,000/- with one surety of like amount.

As he has not furnished bonds, the accused was taken into custody. He will be produced on January 6, 2022, with 'rehnumai' on December 23, 2021, through video conference, the court said. The case relates to the violence in Jamia on the 13th and 14th of December, 2019.

Besides this case, he is facing charges in other matters too and has to remain in jail as his bail plea in other cases are still pending. Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar for giving allegedly a seditious speech and abetting riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia area in December 2019

Sharjeel Imam is presently facing various cases in different states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

