US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open after rallying sharply this week

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at open on Thursday after logging three straight days of gains on positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.49 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,722.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.21 points, or 0.22%, at 4,691.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.45 points, or 0.42%, to 15,720.54 at the opening bell.

