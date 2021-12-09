New York attorney general seeks Trump's deposition amid probe -Washington Post
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
New York's attorney general is seeking former U.S. President Donald Trump's deposition as part of the state's civil fraud investigation, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Letitia James is seeking his testimony Jan. 7, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Letitia James
- Washington
- Post
- New York's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official
U.S. Democrats ask Yellen to back $2 trillion IMF emergency funds for pandemic abroad
U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reserves
Japan PM Kishida confirms release of some oil reserves in concert with U.S.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile