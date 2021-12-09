Left Menu

New York attorney general seeks Trump's deposition amid probe -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:19 IST
New York's attorney general is seeking former U.S. President Donald Trump's deposition as part of the state's civil fraud investigation, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Letitia James is seeking his testimony Jan. 7, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

