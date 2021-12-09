Left Menu

Car-truck collision kills 3 of family in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Jaipur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dudu area when the family was travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Bhargav (69), his wife Ranjana Bhargav (65), and his sister Sushmita Bhargav, they said.

According to police, the car rammed into a stationary truck on the highway. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, they said.

The family belonged to Sardarshahar in Churu district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

